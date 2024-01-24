Turkish Airstrikes Target PKK Sites in Duhok, northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Turkish aircraft launched airstrikes targeting sites of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Duhok Governorate in Iraqi Kurdistan.

A government source told Shafaq News Agency that "Turkish warplanes struck PKK positions in the village of Aoka near Shiladze district, north of Duhok, which resulted in damage to residents' houses.

No casualties were reported.

It is noteworthy that the Turkish forces have intensified bombardments in the region following an attack by PKK members on a Turkish army base a month ago, resulting in the death of several Turkish soldiers.