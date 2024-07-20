Turkish military moves toward Mount Gara, displacing about 180 families

Shafaq News/ The Turkish army began assembling forces on Saturday toward Mount Gara, which overlooks the Al-Amadiyah district north of Duhok in Iraqi Kurdistan, following their deployment in various areas within the Matin mountain range, parallel to Mount Gara.

Kamiran Osman, head of the Human Rights Department at the U.S.-based organization Community Peacemaker Teams (CPT), told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish army initiated new military operations in mid-June, establishing seven new military sites in the Bativa district of the independent Zakho region. They also set up two military points in the Nahili area on the slopes of Matin Mountain.

"The Turkish army is currently conducting intensive airstrikes on various areas in Mount Gara in preparation for an invasion," Osman said. "If Turkish forces manage to control strategic points on the mountain, Duhok Governorate could lose between 70 to 75 percent of its territory."

Recent military operations by the Turkish army against PKK militants in Al-Amadiyah district have resulted in the displacement of more than 184 families from nine villages. Over 68,000 dunams of agricultural land have also been destroyed or damaged.

Osman expressed surprise at "the lack of condemnation" from the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government for these operations and the absence of any reaction from the international community and major countries such as the United States and the UK.

Adib Majid, the Mukhtar of Miska village in the Kani Masi district of Al-Amadiyah, confirmed that Turkish forces prevented villagers who tried to return to their homes after being displaced from reaching the village.

Several displaced people from Miska spoke to Shafaq News Agency. One resident, in condition of anonymity, said, "We lived in our village, practicing farming and raising livestock, and suddenly clashes erupted between the Turkish army and the PKK around our village. Artillery shells and rifle bullets hit our homes, forcing us to flee and leave the village."

"We are now displaced; some of us went to Zakho and others to Duhok. We have not received any assistance from any government agency or charitable organization so far," the resident added.

Majid also confirmed last Saturday that the residents of Tishmpi and Jamlki villages were displaced due to the armed conflict between the PKK and the Turkish army. The Turkish army has stationed itself in Miska village and the nearby Darkarli village after their residents were displaced.

"The Turkish army has set up checkpoints on the roads, preventing the passage of residents of the area's villages," Majid said, noting that the Turkish bombardment caused severe damage to villagers' homes and destroyed thousands of dunams of agricultural land.

An informed security source in Duhok reported on Wednesday that three artillery shells had fallen on a village in Al-Amadiyah district. One shell landed near a school in Serkli village, and two others fell near citizens' homes without any human injuries. The shells fell during ongoing battles between the PKK and the Turkish army in the area.

Large fires broke out on July 11 in the farms of residents of Sekiri village in Al-Amadiyah, destroying hundreds of dunams of ancient trees after artillery shells fell around the village due to the ongoing battles between the PKK and the Turkish army.

In late June, the CPT observed the entry of 300 Turkish tanks and armored vehicles into the Kurdistan region, establishing a security barrier within the Badinan area. According to the CPT report, approximately 1,000 Turkish soldiers have been transported between the Turkish military bases, setting up a security checkpoint between the villages, allowing civilian passage only after identity verification.

The report indicated that Turkiye's new plan is to establish a security line stretching from Shiladze to Batifa, passing through Dirluk, Bamarni, and Bekova. All villages, towns, districts, sub-districts, valleys, and lands behind this line would be under Turkish military control, potentially turning these areas into conflict zones if clashes occur.

The report also suggested that another objective of this Turkish military movement was to reach Mount Haftanin in the Shiladze area and occupy the Gara mountain range, which would result in the Kurdistan Regional Government losing control over 70-75% of Duhok.

In response, Zeki Akturk, Press and Public Relations Advisor at the Turkish defense ministry stated that Turkish forces are working to enhance control in the Claw-Lock operation area along the border.

"We are developing control over the area achieved so far through the ongoing Claw-Lock operation in northern Iraq since April 2022, with extraordinary and unexpected operations in line with field requirements," he said in a press statement.

He added, "Turkish forces continue their activities to neutralize the PKK's operational capabilities, aiming to completely secure northern Iraq while taking effective and dynamic measures along the border."

Akturk noted that authorities established the checkpoints in residential areas near the Turkish operation zones in coordination with the Iraqi side.

Neither the Iraqi nor the Kurdish side commented on Akturk's statement.