Source: Turkish airstrikes target PKK positions in Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Turkish warplanes carried out an airstrike on positions belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the village of Gargash, on the slopes of Mount Gara in the northern Duhok, Iraqi Kurdistan.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish bombardement targeted PKK militants who were entrenched in villages that had been evacuated.

He did not provide further details regarding casualties or the size of damage.

Turkiye has consistently conducted air and drone strikes in northern Iraq, targeting PKK militants, whom Ankara designates as terrorists.

In Feb 8, Turkish authorities announced the "neutralization" of nine PKK members, including a senior leader. The Turkish Ministry of Defense confirmed that eight PKK fighters were killed in the Asos and Operation Claw-Lock (Pençe-Kilit) regions. Meanwhile, Turkish intelligence reported the elimination of Murat Kelesh (Keleş), a senior PKK figure wanted by Turkiye, in a targeted operation in the Hakurk region.