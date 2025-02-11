Source: Turkish airstrikes target PKK positions in Duhok
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Turkish warplanes carried out an
airstrike on positions belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the
village of Gargash, on the slopes of Mount Gara in the northern Duhok, Iraqi
Kurdistan.
A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the Turkish
bombardement targeted PKK militants who were entrenched in villages that had
been evacuated.
He did not provide further details regarding casualties or
the size of damage.
Turkiye has consistently conducted air and drone strikes in northern Iraq, targeting PKK militants, whom Ankara designates as terrorists.
In Feb 8, Turkish authorities announced the "neutralization" of nine
PKK members, including a senior leader. The Turkish Ministry of Defense
confirmed that eight PKK fighters were killed in the Asos and Operation
Claw-Lock (Pençe-Kilit) regions. Meanwhile, Turkish intelligence reported the
elimination of Murat Kelesh (Keleş), a senior PKK figure wanted by Turkiye, in
a targeted operation in the Hakurk region.