Turkish warplanes bomb a village in Kurdistan's Raparin

Shafaq News/ A Turkish airstrike struck near a village in the Kurdistan Region's Raparin administration on Friday, igniting fires and damaging nearby orchards, a security source said.

The source, speaking to Shafaq News agency on condition of anonymity, said the strike targeted the vicinity of Bashtogal village.

No casualties were immediately reported, but security forces were deployed to the site to investigate and assess the damages.

Turkiye has not commented on the incident. However, Ankara has a history of conducting airstrikes against suspected Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) positions within the Kurdistan Region.

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the insurgency.

Senior Turkish and Iraqi officials held high-level talks in Baghdad earlier this month to discuss security issues including potential measures against the PKK, after Ankara warned of new military operations in the region.

Turkiye has conducted years of cross-border military operations against militants that have left roughly half the Syrian territory bordering Turkiye and all of Iraqi territory bordering Turkiye controlled or overseen by its military.