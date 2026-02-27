US Envoy holds talks with PM Al-Sudani as deadline pressures Iraq’s government formation

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Caretaker Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met Friday with US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack to discuss bilateral ties, regional tensions, and efforts to shield Iraq from wider instability.

According to a statement from Al-Sudani’s office, Barrack conveyed President Donald Trump’s view of current regional developments and underscored Iraq’s role in promoting stability and economic growth.

Al-Sudani said Iraqi leaders are prioritizing national interests and safeguarding strategic gains, stressing that Iraq’s sovereignty and stability are essential not only domestically but for regional balance.

The meeting reviewed ways to address regional disputes through dialogue and diplomatic channels, with both sides emphasizing economic development as a path to reducing tensions.

Barrack’s visit followed talks with State of Law Coalition leader Nouri Al-Maliki, during which issues related to Iraq’s political process and regional security were discussed. Barrack highlighted Iraq’s role in counterterrorism and conflict de-escalation, according to a statement from Al-Maliki’s office.

The diplomatic activity comes as political blocs elected in late 2025 seek to resolve delayed constitutional steps, including selecting a president and naming a prime minister. Washington earlier set a deadline for the ruling Shiite Coordination Framework to reconsider Al-Maliki’s nomination for premier, a move that has deepened divisions within the alliance.

