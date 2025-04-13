PM al-Sudani to meet PUK leader in al-Sulaymaniyah on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani is set to visit al-Sulaymaniyah on Wednesday, to meet Bafel Jalal Talabani, leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), on pressing political and security issues.

A government source told Shafaq News that the visit aims to boost coordination between the federal government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), amid escalating political and economic challenges.

The meeting is expected to cover key issues in Erbil-Baghdad relations, the internal situation in the Kurdistan Region, and broader political and security files. No further details were disclosed regarding the visit's agenda.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani arrived in Kurdistan's capital, Erbil, on Saturday for an official visit aimed at advancing dialogue with the KRG.