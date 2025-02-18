İmralı delegation to meet PUK in Al-Sulaymaniyah for Kurdish cause talks

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, a delegation from the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) arrived in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kurdistan Region, to meet the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK)’s head Bafel Talabani.

The group, which arrived in the Kurdistan Region on Sunday, carried a message from Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), and includes politicians and figures such as Sırrı Süreyya Önder, Pervin Buldan, and Keskin Bayindir.

Sources told Shafaq News Agency that the visit of the İmralı delegation, carries "great significance," as it concerns the broader Kurdish issue, particularly in North Kurdistan.

"The PUK plays a pivotal role in the Kurdish cause in the region, making a meeting with its leadership a strategic step amid current developments," they added. "The delegation believes it's essential to consult with Kurdish parties in the Kurdistan Region, especially with the renewed discussions on the Kurdish issue and the peace process in Turkiye."

Earlier, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received the group that brought a message from Öcalan in Erbil, the Region’s capital. The delegation also met with Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani to discuss political developments, the peace process in Turkiye, and the details of their meetings with Öcalan.

