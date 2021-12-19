KDP delegation meets the President PUK in al-Sulaymaniyah

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-12-19T13:56:09+0000

Shafaq News/ A high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party, headed by Fadel Mirani, visited al-Sulaymaniyah today, and met the President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Bafel Talabani. A source told Shafaq News Agency that the two parties discussed the current situation in Kurdistan Region and Iraq. The meeting also discussed relations between the KDP and the PUK, in addition to topics of mutual interest, the new Iraqi government, and the Kurdish position.

related

Demonstrators set fire to the PUK and KDP headquarters

Date: 2020-12-06 15:22:26

PUK warns of the consequences of "regionalizing al-Sulaymaniyah" attempts

Date: 2021-01-12 08:02:31

Al-Sulaymaniyah judiciary acquits a PUK official accused of abduction

Date: 2021-08-12 12:40:26

The son of a PUK leader causes an armed clash in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-02-05 17:31:14

PUK’S MP: the undersecretary of the Ministry of Health

Date: 2020-08-20 14:36:02

Cancer patients in al-Sulaymaniyah call on Kurdistan MoH to provide their medicines

Date: 2021-06-06 10:39:30

Teaching in al-Sulaymaniyah Universities to be halted amid clashes between students and security forces

Date: 2021-11-23 14:29:51

Two deaths and eight injuries in Al-Sulaymaniyah protests

Date: 2020-12-07 19:45:19