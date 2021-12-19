KDP delegation meets the President PUK in al-Sulaymaniyah
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2021-12-19T13:56:09+0000
Shafaq News/ A high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party, headed by Fadel Mirani, visited al-Sulaymaniyah today, and met the President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Bafel Talabani.
A source told Shafaq News Agency that the two parties discussed the current situation in Kurdistan Region and Iraq.
The meeting also discussed relations between the KDP and the PUK, in addition to topics of mutual interest, the new Iraqi government, and the Kurdish position.