PUK injured in car bomb blast in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ A Kurdish official was injured in a car bomb blast on Friday in the Sarjnar neighborhood of al-Sulaymaniyah, a security source said.

The source told Shafaq News agency that a limpet mine attached to a Nissan Patrol detonated in the Shahidan area of Sarjnar around midday.

"The vehicle belonged to a former leading member of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) named Atta Sharawi," the source added. "The blast caused minor injuries to Sharawi and damaged a nearby Hyundai minibus."

"Al-Sulaymaniyah police opened an investigation into the incident. The identity and motives of the attackers remain unknown," the source concluded.