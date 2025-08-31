PUK leader vows action against ‘unlawful militia’

Shafaq News – al-Sulaymaniyah

Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader Bafel Jalal Talabani on Sunday condemned the recent violence in al-Sulaymaniyah, warning that “no militia is above the law.”

On August 21, the Asayish raided the Lalezar Hotel, headquarters of the People’s Front Movement (Bərêy Gel–PFP), led by Lahur Sheikh Jangi, a former PUK co-chair ousted by Talabani in 2021. Jangi and his brothers, Polad and Aso, were arrested after hours of clashes that damaged homes, businesses, and tourist areas in central al-Sulaymaniyah.

Posting on X, Talabani blamed an “unlawful militia” for turning residential areas into combat zones and targeting security units, calling the actions a direct threat to civilians and state institutions.

The past week, Sulaymaniyah has witnessed incidents that brought sorrow to families and concern to the wider public.An unlawful militia group, acting outside the law, militarised residential areas and attacked the official security forces while exercising their duty to protect… — Bafel Jalal Talabani (@Bafeltalabani) August 31, 2025

Talabani expressed support for the Kurdistan Region’s Asayish security agency, describing it as a legitimate force serving the public interest. Calling for judicial independence, he stressed the need for accountability through clear, transparent legal channels.

“Our priority must be to protect the lives and rights of our citizens, uphold the rule of law, and prevent those who rely on force and intimidation from hijacking public trust,” he added.