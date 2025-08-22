Sheikh Jangi arrested in al-Sulaimaniyah hotel raid

2025-08-22T04:18:05+00:00

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaimaniyah

On Friday, security forces in al-Sulaimaniyah, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, arrested Lahur Sheikh Jangi, head of the People’s Front (Bərêy Gel), along with his brother Pulad, after storming the Lalezar Hotel, where the two had been holed up.

The arrest followed hours of armed clashes after counter-terrorism units, commandos, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Asayish forces (intelligence and security arm) besieged the Hotel to enforce a warrant issued under Article 56 of Iraq’s Penal Code. Tanks and armored vehicles were deployed as explosions and heavy gunfire shook al-Sulaimaniyah. Medical sources confirmed at least two dead and several wounded during the fighting.

Security incidents spread beyond the hotel district. Witnesses reported drone attacks and gunfire near the Dabashan area, close to the home of PUK leader Bafel Talabani. One drone was intercepted as smoke rose over the neighborhood.

Sheikh Jangi had earlier released messages rejecting surrender and calling on supporters to take to the streets. Authorities estimate his loyalists number in the hundreds.

The arrest comes days after the detention of New Generation Movement (Jeel Jadeed-NGM) leader Shaswar Abdulwahid. Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and al-Sulaimaniyah Governor Haval Abu Bakr appealed for calm, warning that the unrest threatens the Region’s stability.

