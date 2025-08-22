Sheikh Jangi arrested in al-Sulaimaniyah hotel raid

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaimaniyah

On Friday, security forces in al-Sulaimaniyah, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, arrested Lahur Sheikh Jangi, head of the People’s Front (Bərêy Gel), along with his brother Pulad, after storming the Lalezar Hotel, where the two had been holed up.

The arrest followed hours of armed clashes after counter-terrorism units, commandos, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) Asayish forces (intelligence and security arm) besieged the Hotel to enforce a warrant issued under Article 56 of Iraq’s Penal Code. Tanks and armored vehicles were deployed as explosions and heavy gunfire shook al-Sulaimaniyah. Medical sources confirmed at least two dead and several wounded during the fighting.

Among the weapons used by PUK forces in the attack on Lahur Sheikh Jangi’s residence are tanks, mortar rounds, and RPGs. The units involved include the Anti-Terror forces, Commando forces, and the Asayish Operations Unit. Bafel Talabani is personally present at the scene and was… https://t.co/8z7HSG6qsR pic.twitter.com/07K9F2Rbev — Kurdistan Watch (@KurdistanWatch) August 22, 2025

Security incidents spread beyond the hotel district. Witnesses reported drone attacks and gunfire near the Dabashan area, close to the home of PUK leader Bafel Talabani. One drone was intercepted as smoke rose over the neighborhood.

New: A suspected drone attack and subsequent fire have been reported in Sulaimani’s Dabashan compound, the residence of Bafel Talabani, amid ongoing clashes around the home of Lahur Sheikh Jangi, who has vowed to resist surrender. According to some sources, Bafel Talabani is… https://t.co/iZ2i1a2B1T pic.twitter.com/oknmGKMYON — Kurdistan Watch (@KurdistanWatch) August 22, 2025

Sheikh Jangi had earlier released messages rejecting surrender and calling on supporters to take to the streets. Authorities estimate his loyalists number in the hundreds.

The arrest comes days after the detention of New Generation Movement (Jeel Jadeed-NGM) leader Shaswar Abdulwahid. Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and al-Sulaimaniyah Governor Haval Abu Bakr appealed for calm, warning that the unrest threatens the Region’s stability.