Sheikh Jangi: prepare for changes and sanctions in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Kurdish politician Lahur Sheikh Jangi shared his views on regional developments and the roles of the US and Iran in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, as well as the evolving Kurdish issue, in an interview with Dijlah TV.

Sheikh Jangi stated that it is "impossible" for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to hand over their weapons to the new Syrian administration. He criticized what he described as a cover-up of mass killings in Syria, calling it "unacceptable."

The former co-president of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) also highlighted a relationship between Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Israel, aimed at preserving the Druze and Kurdish populations, calling for preparations for "larger upcoming transformations."

"The critical change had already begun in Lebanon and Syria," he added.

Sheikh Jangi further revealed that his two seats in the Kurdish parliament were "due to Iranian intervention" and added that he had received an offer from Iranian security officials to secure 14 seats in exchange for ousting the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).

Regarding Baghdad-Washington relations, Sheikh Jangi noted that he had conveyed an "indirect American message" to the Coordination Framework, stating that "US sees Iraq as merely a tool for issuing money to Iran." He also mentioned that in the eyes of the US, Sulaymaniyah is aligned with the "Resistance Axis.