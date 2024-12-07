Baghdad and Erbil establish a Supreme Council to unite industries

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Baghdad and Erbil decided to establish a Supreme Council between the Kurdistan Federation of Chambers of Commerce & Industry (K-FCCI) and the Iraqi Federation of Industries (IFI,) ahead of the unification of industries.

This came during a press conference in Baghdad to establish a coordination framework between the two federations, attended by the FCCI heads in Erbil, Al-Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and Halabja, the IFI head, and several members and directors.

Gilan Haji Said, FCCI head in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, stated, "Following previous meetings and the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the K-FCCI and IFI, the joint committees have completed their work and submitted their recommendations to the federations."