Kurdistan Region president takes part in SAC meeting in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ A well-informed source reported on Sunday evening that the State Administration Coalition held a meeting with the participation of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani to discuss several key issues.

According to the source speaking to Shafaq News, "Barzani attended the State Administration Coalition meeting immediately upon his arrival in Baghdad."

Among the main topics discussed were the salaries of Kurdistan Region employees, amendments to a section of the federal budget law, as well as the oil and gas file.

Barzani is also expected to meet with the country's three presidents in a bid to reach a resolution to the ongoing issues between Baghdad and Erbil.

Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP) lawmaker Sabah Sobhi assured on Sunday that the visit of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani to Baghdad, aims to finalize the issue of regional government employees' salaries and amend a provision in the federal budget law.

Meanwhile, lawmaker from the Coordination Framework, Baqer al-Saadi, predicted that Barzani’s meetings with the Coordination Framework would lead to a resolution of the salary issue.