Kurdistan Region to participate in upcoming forum in Rome to strengthen Iraq-Italy cooperation

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi-Italian forum for business and institutional cooperation will take place on November 27 in Rome, with the Kurdistan Region's participation, according to a report from the Italian Nova News website.

The report explained, "Iraq Business & Cooperation Forum will take place in Rome in collaboration with Confindustria, an association of Italian industries, and will be organized by the Italian Investment and Technology Promotion Office (ITPO Italy) affiliated with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).”

The forum is part of the “Investment Promotion for Iraq – Phase II” project, funded by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS).

The purpose of the forum, according to the report, is to “foster partnerships and commercial cooperation between Iraqi and Italian stakeholders, including institutions, business associations, and the private sector, in areas such as agriculture, energy, environment, infrastructure, construction, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals.”

The forum will open with remarks from senior representatives, including officials from the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), the AICS, and other members.

On the Iraqi side, representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Minerals (MIM), theMinistry of Trade (MOT), the Iraqi Federation of Industries (IFI), the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce (FICC), theNational Investment Commission, the KRG Board of Investment (BoI), theIndustrial Cities Corporation (ICC)and theUNIDO Enterprise Development Centers (EDCs) will participate.

Project development centers from UNIDO will also attend, offering expertise and contributing to strategic discussions and outcomes.