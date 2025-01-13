Nechirvan Barzani meets with Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Supreme Judicial Council Chairman Faiq Zidan on Monday during his visit to Baghdad.

The Supreme Judicial Council’s media office said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that " Zidan welcomed Barzani on Monday."

The office added that "the two sides discussed legal issues and files".

President Barzani arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for a two-day visit, during which he met with several officials, including PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, Chief Justice of Iraq's Federal Supreme Court Jassim Mohammed, head of the Victory Alliance (Al-Nasr) Haider al-Abadi, Muthanna Al-Samarrai, leader of the Al-Azm Coalition, and Nouri Al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law Coalition (SLC). He also participated in the State Administration Coalition (SAC) meeting.