Nechirvan Barzani meets with Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council

Nechirvan Barzani meets with Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council
2025-01-13T16:59:41+00:00

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Supreme Judicial Council Chairman Faiq Zidan on Monday during his visit to Baghdad.

The Supreme Judicial Council’s media office said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that " Zidan welcomed  Barzani on Monday."

The office added that "the two sides discussed legal issues and files". 

President Barzani arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for a two-day visit, during which he met with several officials, including PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani, Chief Justice of Iraq's Federal Supreme Court Jassim Mohammed, head of the Victory Alliance (Al-Nasr) Haider al-Abadi, Muthanna Al-Samarrai, leader of the Al-Azm Coalition, and Nouri Al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law Coalition (SLC). He also participated in the State Administration Coalition (SAC) meeting. 

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon