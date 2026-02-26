Countries pull families, urge citizens to leave Iran as talks with US resumed

Shafaq News- Tehran

Several countries have begun withdrawing diplomats’ families and non-essential staff from parts of the Middle East, while advising citizens to avoid or leave Iran, as US–Iran talks continue in Geneva.

Finland urged its nationals to avoid Iran and told citizens in Yemen and Libya to leave immediately. Australia offered voluntary departures for relatives of staff in the UAE, Jordan, and Qatar, while advising Australians in Israel and Lebanon to consider leaving while flights remain available.

Serbia and Poland called on their citizens in Iran to exit as soon as possible. The United States has also withdrawn non-essential personnel and eligible family members from its embassy in Lebanon.

Sweden renewed its advisory against travel to Iran and urged citizens to leave, warning that those who stay may not receive evacuation support. India told its nationals to depart Iran using available commercial routes.

Germany, Cyprus, and Singapore issued similar warnings against travel to Iran, with Berlin noting that air and land exit routes remain open. Brazil recommended its citizens leave Iran after issuing a similar advisory on Lebanon earlier this year.

The wave of departures follows repeated US warnings that military action remains possible if nuclear negotiations collapse. Earlier today, the third nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States in Geneva were suspended for consultations and are expected to resume later in the evening.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told reporters that intensive talks lasting nearly three hours and were held with the participation of Oman’s foreign minister and the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“The subject of the negotiations is only the nuclear issue, and the matter is completely clear,” Baqaei confirmed, adding that both the Iranian and US delegations presented their positions “seriously.”

