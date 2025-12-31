EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US dip over the week

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Washington

Iraqi oil exports to the United States decreased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA.)

The EIA reported on Wednesday that the average US crude oil imports from nine key countries reached 5.414 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, a decrease of 261,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 5.675 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 181,000 bpd last week, which represented 125,000 bpd less than the previous week’s average of 306,000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 3.975 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with 310,000 bpd, Mexico came next with 254,000 bpd, and Libya with 175,000 bpd.

Imports from Venezuela averaged 171,000 bpd, Ecuador 137,000 bpd, Colombia 122,000 bpd, Brazil 50,000 bpd, and Nigeria 37,000 bpd.