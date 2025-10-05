EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US plunge in September

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Washington

Iraq’s oil exports to the United States totaled 4.200 million barrels in September, marking a drop from 7.936 million barrels in August, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The agency detailed weekly export volumes, reporting that Iraq shipped an average of 231,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the first week of September, 123,000 bpd in the second week, 197,000 bpd in the third week, and 8,000 bpd in the fourth week.

Iraq ranked sixth among the top crude suppliers to the US last month, trailing Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Nigeria.

Regionally, Iraq was the second-largest Arab oil exporter to the US, following Saudi Arabia, which shipped 7.290 million barrels. Libya ranked third among Arab suppliers with 3.030 million barrels.