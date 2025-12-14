EIA: Iraq’s oil exports to US dip over the week

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Washington

Iraqi oil exports to the United States decreased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA.)

The EIA reported on Sunday that the average US crude oil imports from nine key countries reached 5.807 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, an increase of 930,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 4.877 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 75,000 bpd last week, which represented 360,000 bpd less than the previous week’s average of 435,000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 4.261 million bpd, followed by Mexico with 360,000 bpd, Brazil came next with 256,000 bpd, and Nigeria with 217,000 bpd.

Imports from Saudi Arabia averaged 212,000 bpd, Venezuela 193,000 bpd, Colombia 144,000 bpd, and Libya 89,000 bpd. The United States did not import crude from Ecuador during the reporting week.