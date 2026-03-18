New strike targets PMF position in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

An attack targeted a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) site near the Imam Zain Al-Abidin shrine in Daquq district, south of Kirkuk, a security source told on Wednesday.

Details of the strike —including the method used and whether it caused damage or casualties— remain unclear, with no official statement issued so far.

The incident comes amid a series of recent strikes targeting PMF positions across Iraq. The PMF previously reported that 32 airstrikes have struck its facilities in multiple provinces since the start of the month, leaving 27 personnel dead and 50 others injured.