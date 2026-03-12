One killed, seven injured in attack on PMF site in Kirkuk

2026-03-12T05:22:09+00:00

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

An attack targeted a headquarters of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) late Wednesday in Kirkuk, killing one person and wounding seven others, a security source told Shafaq News.

The assault hit the Special Forces Regiment headquarters of the PMF General Secretariat in the Badr neighborhood.

Authorities have not yet determined the nature of the attack, and the casualty figures remain preliminary as officials continue to assess the incident.

