Drone strikes rock Basra’s Majnoon Oil Field

Drone strikes rock Basra’s Majnoon Oil Field
2026-03-11T21:52:09+00:00

Shafaq News- Basra (Updated on March 12 at 1:36 a.m.)

The Majnoon oil field in Basra was hit by a drone attack on Wednesday, just a day after another drone fell inside the facility without causing any damage.

A security source informed Shafaq News that the latest strike targeted a building used by women. Video footage circulating online showed debris from the drone scattered across the site. Details on casualties or damage remain unclear.

On Tuesday, a drone had fallen inside the Majnoon oil field but caused no human or material losses.

In a separate incident, an oil tanker near the Port of Basra caught fire following an explosion. A security source told our agency that the Australian-flagged vessel suffered significant damage, though the cause of the blast remains unclear. An Iraqi vessel later evacuated 25 crew members from the scene.

Drone strikes rock Basra’s Majnoon Oil Field

Video 1

Drone strikes rock Basra’s Majnoon Oil Field

Video 2

Drone strikes rock Basra’s Majnoon Oil Field
Drone strikes rock Basra’s Majnoon Oil Field
Drone strikes rock Basra’s Majnoon Oil Field

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon