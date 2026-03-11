Drone strikes rock Basra’s Majnoon Oil Field

Shafaq News- Basra (Updated on March 12 at 1:36 a.m.)

The Majnoon oil field in Basra was hit by a drone attack on Wednesday, just a day after another drone fell inside the facility without causing any damage.

A security source informed Shafaq News that the latest strike targeted a building used by women. Video footage circulating online showed debris from the drone scattered across the site. Details on casualties or damage remain unclear.

On Tuesday, a drone had fallen inside the Majnoon oil field but caused no human or material losses.

In a separate incident, an oil tanker near the Port of Basra caught fire following an explosion. A security source told our agency that the Australian-flagged vessel suffered significant damage, though the cause of the blast remains unclear. An Iraqi vessel later evacuated 25 crew members from the scene.