Germany backs Iraq's tourism development efforts

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Germany's development agency GIZ and Iraqi officials on Saturday discussed ways to support the country's tourism sector as part of broader efforts to diversify the economy beyond oil.

The discussions took place during a workshop organized by the Private Sector Development Council and GIZ, where the German agency said it is working with Iraqi institutions through the Economic Transformation Enhancement (SET) project, funded by the German government, to support economic reforms, strengthen private-sector growth, and promote sustainable development.

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Participants also reviewed opportunities in religious tourism, hospitality, travel services, and tourism investment.

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