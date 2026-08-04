Indian vessel sinks after attack off Yemen

Shafaq News- New Delhi

An Indian-flagged commercial vessel sank off the coast of Yemen on Tuesday after an attack in the Red Sea, with all 14 crew members rescued, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs and a local Yemeni news agency.

The vessel, identified as the MSV Faize Noore Oliya, went down near the western Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, the sources said.

India's Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways said a projectile struck the vessel and caused it to capsize, and that Yemen's coast guard pulled the crew to safety. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh was coordinating with Yemeni authorities on the crew's safety.

Indian MSV Faize Noore Oliya has been hit by a projectile near Yemeni waters, causing the vessel to capsize and sink.India strongly condemns this unprovoked attack on the defenseless mechanised sailing vessel. The safety of our people is our supreme priority & I am relieved to… — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 4, 2026

The ship carried 14 people, 13 Indian nationals and one Yemeni, all of whom were moved to a secure location and given medical care, according to the 2 December News Agency, a Yemeni outlet, reporting that a boat attacked the vessel about 13 nautical miles south of Hodeidah before it sank.

No party has claimed responsibility for the attack.