U.S. Navy warship shoots down Houthi drone near Bab al-Mandab Strait

Shafaq News/ A U.S. Navy destroyer, the USS Carney, intercepted and shot down an Iranian-made KAS-04 drone launched by Houthi rebels from Yemen near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The incident occurred in the southern Red Sea as the warship moved toward the strategically significant strait.

The Navy deemed the drone a threat, and the engagement is part of a series of recent events involving Houthi-released drones in the region.

The Red Sea is a crucial global trade route, and the U.S. Navy has deployed multiple warships to the area amid heightened tensions.

On Tuesday, a separate incident involved an Iranian drone flying within 1,500 yards of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier while conducting flight operations in international waters in the Arabian Gulf.

Navy Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command commander, stated that the drone "violated safety precautions" by not staying more than ten nautical miles from the ship. The drone ignored multiple warnings but eventually turned away.

Earlier this month, another Navy destroyer, the USS Thomas Hudner, shot down a drone heading toward the ship as it sailed in the southern Red Sea. It was also near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait when it engaged and downed the drone over the water.