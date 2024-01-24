Maersk vessels witness nearby explosions in Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Shafaq News / The Danish shipping company, Maersk, announced on Wednesday that two vessels belonging to its U.S. subsidiary, which were crossing the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, returned to the Red Sea after "nearby explosions." The company stated in a release that "during the journey, the ships reported witnessing nearby explosions while the accompanying U.S. Navy intercepted several projectiles," noting that "the U.S. Navy escorted the ships back to the Gulf of Aden."

Maersk mentioned that the vessels did not sustain damage, and their crews were unharmed. The U.S. Navy accompanied them during their return to the Gulf of Aden. The company clarified that the ships, Maersk Detroit and Maersk Chesapeake, flying the American flag, are enrolled in the Maritime Security Program and the Voluntary Intermodal Sealift Agreement with the U.S. government, ensuring U.S. Navy protection during strait crossings.

Maersk stated that the vessels managed to continue crossing the strait under the protection of the U.S. Navy, carrying cargo for various U.S. government agencies. Last week, Vincent Clerc, the CEO of Maersk, mentioned that disruptions in global shipping due to attacks on vessels in the Red Sea may persist for at least a few months. Following these attacks by Houthi rebels, Maersk, along with other major shipping companies, instructed hundreds of commercial vessels to avoid the Red Sea, redirecting them through the longer route of the Cape of Good Hope.