Houthis attack American warship in Red Sea

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Yemen-based Houthis attacked a U.S. warship in the Red Sea.

The Israeli newspaper Maariv has disclosed that the Houthi group's navy reportedly initiated an attack on an American warship in the Red Sea, resulting in an exchange of fire between the two parties.

MEHR news Agency quoted Yemeni sources confirming the incident.

The Houthis have not issued any statement about the attack.

On Sunday, the Houthi group reported that 10 of their fighters were killed following an attack by U.S. Navy forces in the Red Sea.