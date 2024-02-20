Houthis announce targeting US and Israeli warships with drones

Shafaq News / The Ansar Allah (the Houthis) group announced on Tuesday the targeting of American and Israeli warships in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Gulf of Aden with drones.

The group stated, "The Air Force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation with several drones targeting hostile American warships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea."

The statement also mentioned the "execution of a targeting operation against sensitive Israeli enemy locations in Um Al-Rashrash in southern Palestine using another set of drones."

Furthermore, it pointed out the "targeting operation against an Israeli ship, the 'MSC SILVER', in the Gulf of Aden using naval missiles."

Notably, these attacks occurred just days after the United States designated the Houthis as a terrorist organization.

Additionally, the European Union launched its naval protection operation, named Aspides, in the region, deploying three frigates from Italy, Germany, and Belgium.

The Houthis claim that their attacks are in solidarity with the people of Gaza, specifically targeting Israeli-owned or affiliated ships, as well as those connected with the US and UK.

The attacks have prompted shipping companies to alter routes, choosing longer and more expensive passages around Africa.

In response, American and British warplanes have conducted retaliatory strikes across Yemen.