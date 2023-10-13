US, Israel, and Egypt collaborate to establish safe corridor for Gaza Civilians amidst escalating conflict

In cooperation with Israel and Egypt, Shafaq News/ The United States is actively working to establish a secure corridor for civilians to leave Gaza following the Israeli army's directive that around 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza relocate to the southern part of the Strip within the next 24 hours.

White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said, "We are working diligently with Israel and Egypt to create a safe route for people in Gaza to exit, whether or not there is a ground incursion. It is crucial to provide an opportunity for Gaza's civilians to leave immediately."

Egypt, however, has voiced concerns about calls to establish humanitarian corridors, viewing them as an attempt to displace Palestinians and undermine the Palestinian cause.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi emphasized that Palestinians leaving their homeland signifies the liquidation of their cause, which resonates with all Arabs.

Since Hamas's commencement of the surprise Hamas military attack last week, Israel has imposed a strict blockade on Gaza, hindering access to water, electricity, aid, and goods.

Meanwhile, the United Nations expressed alarm after the Israeli army informed them that approximately 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza must relocate to the southern region of the Strip within 24 hours.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric stressed the impossibility of executing such an order without causing devastating humanitarian consequences. The UN vehemently appealed for the cancellation of this directive, emphasizing the potential shift from a tragedy to a catastrophic situation.