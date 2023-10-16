Israel bombs the packed Rafah border-crossing as ceasefire hopes fade

Shafaq News/ The area of the Rafah border crossing between the besieged Gaza Strip and Egypt was hit Monday in an Israeli airstrike, AFP said, as hundreds gathered hoping to cross.

The area of the shuttered crossing point in Gaza's south had been hit at least three times last week by Israeli air strikes after Gaza-based Hamas group attacked Israeli settlements on October 7.

Since early Monday, Foreigners and dual nationals packed into Gaza's border crossing with Egypt as hopes of a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas were dashed for the second time in three days, leaving the exit sealed as Israeli airstrikes pounded the enclave.

Despite reports by media outlets citing Israeli and Egyptian officials about a 9 a.m. cease-fire to allow out dual nationals and allow in aid, both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office and Hamas denied any such agreement existed.

The standoff over the Egyptian border has deepened frustration and panic among aid groups, who warn that time is running out for wounded and displaced Gazans to receive critical — and in many cases, lifesaving — supplies, as the humanitarian situation rapidly deteriorates.