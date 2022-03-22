Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Egypt, UAE, Israel hold summit talks in Red Sea resort

Category: World

Date: 2022-03-22T14:27:47+0000
Egypt, UAE, Israel hold summit talks in Red Sea resort

Shafaq News/ Leaders of Egypt, Israel and the United Arab Emirates met in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Tuesday for talks Egypt said covered energy markets and food security.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hosted the meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett - their first three-way summit since the UAE normalized relations with Israel.

Egypt’s presidency said they discussed the stability of energy markets and food security, as well as international and regional issues, without elaborating.

“The leaders discussed the ties between the three countries in the context of recent developments in the world and the region, and the ways to strengthen them on all levels,” a statement from Bennett's office said.

related

Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce, to be monitored by Egypt

Date: 2021-05-20 21:36:27
Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce, to be monitored by Egypt

UAE foreign minister to visit Israel soon

Date: 2021-10-13 17:58:04
UAE foreign minister to visit Israel soon

Israel flags Iran UAV bases, offers to co-operate with Arab allies

Date: 2021-11-23 15:13:47
Israel flags Iran UAV bases, offers to co-operate with Arab allies

Two Commander of the Palestinian "Islamic Jihad Movement" were killed in an Israeli airstrike

Date: 2021-05-11 15:22:50
Two Commander of the Palestinian "Islamic Jihad Movement" were killed in an Israeli airstrike

Two Arab states will soon normalize with Israel

Date: 2020-08-17 07:46:27
Two Arab states will soon normalize with Israel

Lebanon’ Hezbollah controls an Israeli drone, affiliated media outlets say

Date: 2021-02-01 15:33:52
Lebanon’ Hezbollah controls an Israeli drone, affiliated media outlets say

Netanyahu describes his country's deal with UAE as "Historic"

Date: 2020-08-13 16:36:39
Netanyahu describes his country's deal with UAE as "Historic"

PM Bennett Meets with CIA Chief in Israel to Discuss Iran Deal, Regional Issues

Date: 2021-08-11 15:17:03
PM Bennett Meets with CIA Chief in Israel to Discuss Iran Deal, Regional Issues