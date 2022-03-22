Egypt, UAE, Israel hold summit talks in Red Sea resort

Shafaq News/ Leaders of Egypt, Israel and the United Arab Emirates met in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Tuesday for talks Egypt said covered energy markets and food security.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hosted the meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett - their first three-way summit since the UAE normalized relations with Israel.

Egypt’s presidency said they discussed the stability of energy markets and food security, as well as international and regional issues, without elaborating.

“The leaders discussed the ties between the three countries in the context of recent developments in the world and the region, and the ways to strengthen them on all levels,” a statement from Bennett's office said.