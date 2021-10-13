UAE foreign minister to visit Israel soon

Category: World

Date: 2021-10-13T17:58:04+0000

Shafaq News/ Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said on Wednesday that he would visit Israel soon and that his country was impressed with the growing bilateral relationship. During a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in Washington D.C., Bin Zayed said there could be no talk of peace in the Middle East if Israel and the Palestinians were not "on talking terms." The UAE Foreign Minister said that his country does not want "another Hezbollah" in Yemen, referring to the pro-Iranian Houthis. Instead, the UAE is participating in infighting within a Saudi-led coalition. The UAE and Israel reached an agreement to normalize relations last year, followed by similar agreements with Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan.

