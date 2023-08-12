UAE bar entry for 170 Israeli passengers, prompting airport ordeal

Shafaq News/ Approximately 170 Israeli passengers were subject to an unexpected and protracted delay of nearly five hours at Abu Dhabi International Airport, stemming from authorities' decision to deny them entry into the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as reported by Israeli media.

KAN media outlet said the ordeal unfolded when the UAE authorities prohibited about 170 travelers aboard a Wizz Air flight from Ben Gurion Airport in Israel from entering the UAE. This unprecedented occurrence left passengers in a state of limbo, confined to a designated area within the airport premises, as directed by airport officials.

Yedioth Ahronoth, a prominent Israeli newspaper, chronicled the events that transpired. Following an extensive wait of roughly five hours at Abu Dhabi airport, the UAE authorities eventually granted permission for several dozen Israelis to enter the country.

Shedding light on the cause behind the setback, the Israeli consul in Abu Dhabi was quoted by Yediot as explaining that the delay was attributed to a technical glitch within the visa issuance system. This defect in the process reportedly resulted in the delay and denial of entry.

The backdrop to this incident is the burgeoning relationship between the UAE and Israel, marked by signing an agreement in September 2020 that formalized the normalization of relations. This accord, brokered under the auspices of former US President Donald Trump, has paved the way for a series of daily direct flights.