Missile strikes hit Egyptian resort town amid Gaza conflict

Shafaq News/ A missile launched during the ongoing conflict between Hamas militants and Israel struck an Egyptian resort town, Taba, located approximately 220 km (135 miles) from the Gaza Strip, early on Friday, according to Egypt's Al Qahera News.

The missile hit a medical facility in Taba, causing injuries to at least six people, as reported by Al Qahera TV.

Witnesses in Taba confirmed to Reuters hearing an explosion and seeing smoke rising, but the exact source of the blast remains unidentified.

Taba is situated on Egypt's border with Israel's Red Sea port of Eilat. The Israeli military acknowledged the incident, stating it was aware of a security incident outside its borders. Hamas claimed responsibility for targeting Eilat with a missile earlier in the week, although the Israeli military stated that the missile hit an outlying area. This incident appeared to be the longest-range Palestinian attack since the conflict between Israel and Gaza began on October 7.

No immediate claims of responsibility were made following the Friday morning blast in Taba.

Egypt has been actively negotiating access to aid for Palestinians and working to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas. The country has also been advocating for a ceasefire. However, Egypt's proximity to the conflict zone has exposed it to risks. Earlier this month, several Egyptian border guards were injured after being accidentally hit by fragments of a shell from an Israeli tank, for which Israel issued an apology.