Houthis claim significant strike on cargo ship in Gulf of Aden

Shafaq News/ Yemeni group Ansarallah, commonly known as the Houthis, asserted responsibility for a major maritime strike, claiming two projectiles hit a Belize-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden.

The targeted vessel, identified as the "Rubymar," was reportedly sailing from the United Arab Emirates to Bulgaria.

The security firm for the Rubymar acknowledged the attack, stating that the crew had been safely evacuated. While there were no immediate confirmations of the ship sinking, the Houthis declared it was at risk of potential sinking.

The Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Saree, revealed in a televised address that the group's naval have targeted the British ship "RUBYMAR" with "a number of appropriate naval missiles," causing severe damage and leaving it at risk of sinking."

The group emphasized the safe evacuation of the ship's crew during the operation.

Furthermore, Saree reported that Yemeni air defenses in Hodeidah successfully downed an American MQ9 drone with a well-placed missile.

The group accused the United States of conducting hostile missions on behalf of the "Zionist entity."

In a separate incident reported by security firm Ambrey, a US-owned and Greek-flagged bulk carrier called for military assistance, citing a "missile attack" approximately 100 nautical miles off Aden in Yemen. Both Ambrey and the UK Maritime Organisation confirmed the crew's safety.

Houthis did not claim responsibility for his attack.

Notably, these attacks occurred just days after the United States designated the Houthis as a terrorist organization. Additionally, the European Union launched its naval protection operation, named Aspides, in the region, deploying three frigates from Italy, Germany, and Belgium.

The Houthis claim that their attacks are in solidarity with the people of Gaza, specifically targeting Israeli-owned or affiliated ships, as well as those connected with the US and UK.

The attacks have prompted shipping companies to alter routes, choosing longer and more expensive passages around Africa. In response, American and British warplanes have conducted retaliatory strikes across Yemen.