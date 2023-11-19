Houthis hijacked Israeli ship in the Red Sea

Shafaq News/ The Israeli military said on Sunday that Yemen’s Houthis had seized a cargo ship in the southern Red Sea as it was sailing from Turkey to India, calling this “a very grave incident on a global level.”

In a social media post, the military added that the vessel, which it did not name, was not Israeli-owned and had no Israelis among its crew.

Earlier on Sunday, Yahya Sarea, a spokesman for the Houthis, said that the group would target all ships owned or operated by Israeli companies or carrying the Israeli flag, according to the group's Telegram channel.

Sarea called on all countries to withdraw their citizens working on the crews of any such ships.