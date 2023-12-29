US military announces intercept of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea

Shafaq News / The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced today, Friday, that an American destroyer shot down a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile launched by the Houthis south of the Red Sea.

According to a CENTCOM statement, the American destroyer USS Mason "shot down a drone and an anti-ship ballistic missile launched by the Houthis towards the south of the Red Sea between 05:45 and 06:10 on the night of December 28."

The statement further clarified that the attack did not result in any damage or injuries to the 18 ships present in the area.

It is noteworthy that the Yemeni Houthi group targets all ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea region, stating that they will continue targeting ships in the area until Israel halts its war on the Gaza Strip.