US conducts new strikes targeting Houthis in Yemen

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the United States announced conducting five new strikes on targets deemed " an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region."

"Between the hours of 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Sanaa time), Feb. 17, CENTCOM successfully conducted five self-defense strikes against three mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, one unmanned underwater vessel (UUV), and one unmanned surface vessel (USV) in Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen." The US Central Command said.

The statement pointed out that this is the first observed Houthi employment of a UUV since the attacks began on Oct. 23.

The Command reassured what it stated in every announcement that these actions "will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels."

The Houthis, also known as Ansarallah, started their operations in the Red Sea, preventing all Israeli or Israeli-related from passing through Bab Al-Mandeb.

The group said that all its operations are in solidarity with the Palestinians and against the Israeli aggression against Gaza, which has killed so far about 30,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women.

The Yemeni group, which controls most of Yemen, including the vital capital, Sanaa, is a key player in the region and a main part of the Iran-backed Axis of Resistance. This umbrella includes Iraqi factions, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Palestinian factions.