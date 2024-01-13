U.S. and U.K. launch new military strikes in Yemen

Shafaq News/ The United States and Britain have carried out new military strikes towards Yemen, raising fears of an escalation across this region.

After the attacks that took place on Friday morning involving the Yemeni group claiming to have killed five people, Houthis announced all assets of the U.S. and Britain as "legitimate targets."

On Friday evening, other strikes targeted a Houthi radar facility after an announcement by U.S. CENTCOM 29 ."At 3:45 a.m. (Sana'a time) on Jan 13., U.S. forces conducted a strike against a Houthi radar site in Yemen. This strike was conducted by the USS Carney (DDG 64) using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles and was a follow-on action on a specific military target associated with strikes taken on Jan. 12 designed to degrade the Houthi's ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels." CENTCOM said in a statement.

Director of the Joint Staff Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims II revealed that the Houthis had launched at least one anti-ship ballistic missile towards a commercial vessel on Friday.

In a broader effort to disrupt Houthi capabilities, the U.S. and U.K., supported by Canada, Australia, Bahrain, and the Netherlands, struck 28 separate Houthi sites on Thursday.

The strikes occurred as a response to ongoing Houthi drone and missile attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Amidst the military developments, tens of thousands of Yemenis assembled across several cities on Friday to denounce the U.S. and British strikes and affirm their support for Palestinians in Gaza.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the Houthis' chief negotiator, criticized the strikes as "treacherous aggression" and pledged to continue targeting "Israeli ships or those bound for occupied Palestine."

Houthi-run satellite news channel Al Masirah reported strikes hitting various locations, including the al-Dailami air base near Sanaa, the airport in Hodeidah, a camp east of Saada, the airport in Taiz, and an airport near Hajjah.