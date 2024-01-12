Yemen warns retaliation after 73 US-UK airstrikes

Shafaq News / The Yemeni armed forces, on Friday, held the US and UK responsible for the recent strikes that targeted several Yemeni cities, resulting in the preliminary death toll of 11 people and numerous injuries. Sources of the attacks, both on land and at sea, have vowed retaliation.

In a statement issued by the Yemeni forces, it was asserted that "the US and UK enemies, in their support for the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza, launched a brutal aggression against the Yemeni Republic with seventy-three airstrikes. These airstrikes targeted the capital Sanaa and the provinces of Hodeidah, Taiz, Hajjah, and Saada, resulting in the loss of five martyrs and six injuries among our armed forces."

The statement added that "the US and UK enemies bear full responsibility for their criminal aggression against the Yemeni people and will not escape without consequences. The Yemeni armed forces will not hesitate to target sources of threat and all hostile targets on land and at sea to defend Yemen, its sovereignty, and independence."

It emphasized that "this ruthless aggression will not deter Yemen from its supportive stance for the Palestinian people. The Yemeni armed forces reaffirm their commitment to preventing Israeli ships or those heading to the occupied ports of Palestine from navigating in the Arabian and Red Seas."

It is noteworthy that the United States and Britain initiated a broad attack on several Yemeni cities targeting Houthi-affiliated sites early Friday morning.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated that the strikes against the Houthis targeted radar systems and infrastructure for drones and missiles. He noted that the operation aims to hinder and weaken the Houthis' ability to endanger sailors and threaten international trade in one of the world's most critical maritime passages.