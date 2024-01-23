US and UK Conduct Coordinated Strikes on Houthi Targets in Yemen

Shafaq News/ In a second attack on Houthis in Yemen, the US and the UK targeted the Iranian proxy group on Monday night.

Eight locations were targeted by a joint operation using fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles launched from warships and submarines.

A joint statement released by the US-led coalition, composed of the UK, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and The Netherlands, announced that the American and British militaries "conducted an additional round of proportionate and necessary strikes against 8 Houthi targets in Yemen in response to the Houthis' continued attacks against international and commercial shipping as well as naval vessels transiting the Red Sea."

The statement stressed the disruption and degradation of those capabilities that the Houthis used to threaten global commerce and sailors' lives.

As per the statement, these strikes "specifically targeted a Houthi underground storage site and locations associated with the Houthis' missile and air surveillance capabilities."

"The Houthis' now more than thirty attacks on international and commercial vessels since mid-November constitute an international challenge. Recognizing the broad consensus of the international community, we again acted as part of a coalition of like-minded countries committed to upholding the rules-based order, protecting freedom of navigation and international commerce, and holding the Houthis accountable for their illegal and unjustifiable attacks on mariners and commercial shipping."

The alliance warned the Houthi leadership, "We will not hesitate to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways in the face of continued threats.

Britain's Ministry of Defense, Grant Shapps, confirmed that four RAF Typhoon jets conducted air strikes on targets at two military sites near Sanaa Airfield to damage Houthi capabilities.

Since mid-November, the Houthi has conducted more than 30 attacks on international shipping, per the UK's Ministry of Defence.

It stated that the strikes on targets associated with Houthi were in response to "Holding them accountable for their illegal and unjustifiable attacks against mariners as well as commercial vessels causing a tense situation around Red Sea waters."

Since November, the Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have attacked dozens of ships in the major waterway, disrupting international maritime trade and raising concern about the impact on the global economy.