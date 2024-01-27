US refuses to confirm or deny reports of nuclear weapons deployment in UK

Shafaq News / Amid allegations of the deployment of American nuclear weapons in the UK, a Pentagon official on Saturday refused to confirm or deny those reports, citing it as part of America's policy of neither confirming nor denying the locations of its nuclear weapons.

Earlier, the British newspaper "Telegraph" revealed that the United States plans to deploy nuclear weapons in the UK for the first time in 15 years.

According to the newspaper, contracts related to a new facility at the Royal Air Force base in Lakenheath indicate that Washington intends to deploy nuclear warheads three times more powerful than the strength of the Hiroshima bomb.

Commenting on the report, a Pentagon official declined to confirm or deny it, telling the Telegraph, "The US routinely updates its military facilities in allied countries."

He added, "Such activities often accompany non-classified administrative budget documents. These documents do not predict or aim to disclose any specific position or details about bases."

"The policy of the US is neither to confirm nor deny the presence of nuclear weapons in any public or specific location."