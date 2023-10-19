US and UK embassies issue urgent evacuation alerts

Shafaq News / The United States and UK urged their citizens on Thursday to evacuate the country "as long as commercial options are available."
The US Embassy, in a fresh advisory to its citizens in Lebanon, stated, "The Department of State urges US citizens in Lebanon to make plans to leave as soon as possible while commercial options remain available," as reported by AFP.
The embassy also advised those opting to stay to "prepare emergency readiness plans." This advisory follows Washington's decision on Wednesday to raise the travel warning level from level three to level four, the highest tier, cautioning all Americans against traveling to Lebanon. Non-essential staff and their families were permitted to leave the US Embassy in Beirut.
Simultaneously, the British Embassy in Beirut updated its travel advice for Lebanon. In a statement released on Thursday, it advised, "The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office now advises against all travel to Lebanon and encourages British nationals who wish to depart to do so now, as long as commercial options are available," according to AFP.