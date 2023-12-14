UK and US Impose sanctions on Iranian officials over threats to Israel

Hafaq News/ The UK and the United States introduced new sanctions regime against Iran, targeting individuals accused of posing a threat to the Middle East peace and planning destabilization efforts against Israel.

The measures include travel bans and asset freezes for seven individuals, notably Esmail Qaani, the head of Iran's Quds Force, an elite unit of the Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

According to the UK government, the decision is a response to "unprecedented threats" from Tehran, including attempts to harm individuals on UK soil.

Foreign Minister David Cameron stated that Iran's behavior poses an "unacceptable threat" to the UK and its partners, accusing Iran of supporting armed groups such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Among those sanctioned are Mohammed Saeed Izadi, head of IRGC-QF Palestine branch, and three other members from the same branch. The entire branch faces asset freezes. Additionally, representatives of Hamas and PIJ in Iran, Khaled Qaddoumi and Nasser Abu Sharif, respectively, are subject to travel bans and asset freezes.

In a related move, the United States also imposed sanctions on Majid Zaree, a Quds Force official, accusing him of supporting groups like Hamas and Hezbollah. The action freezes Zaree's US assets and restricts American dealings with him, reinforcing the ongoing coordination between the US and its allies to address terrorist financing and threats posed by Iran.