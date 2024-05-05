Minister says Jordan sees Iraq as top investment partner, vows support

Shafaq News/ Jordan's Investment Minister, Kholoud Saqqaf, praised Iraq as a leading partner during the launch of a forum for regional economic partnerships on Sunday, pledging facilities to the growth of Iraqi investments in her country.

Saqqaf's remarks came during the opening ceremony of the Economic Forum for Financial, Industrial, and Commercial Partnerships between Iraq, Jordan, and the Region.

Saqqaf emphasized the need for closer collaboration between Jordanian and Iraqi private sectors. The Minister said that two countries should maintain patent channels on the prospects of both markets, calling for more extensive "exchange of ideas and frequent business visits".

"This forum is a testament to the exceptional level of relations between Jordan and Iraq," Saqqaf said, according to Petra News Agency. "We take pride in our strong cooperation, particularly in the economic and investment sectors."

She said Iraq is "a major Arab investor in Jordan". Iraqi investments, Saqqaf noted, "contribute to various key economic sectors, including industry, tourism, real estate, banking, and trade."