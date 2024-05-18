USD/IQD exchange rate stabilizes in Baghdad, surges in Erbil

Shafaq News / On Saturday, the dollar prices stabilized in Baghdad, while slightly surging in Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded 145,900 IQD per 100 dollars.

The selling prices in exchange shops in Baghdad stood at 147,000 IQD and the buying price at 145,000 IQD per 100 dollars

In Erbil, the selling price was 145,650 IQD and the buying price was 145,400 IQD per 100 dollars.