USD decline in Baghdad and Erbil upon stock exchange closure

Shafaq News / The prices of the US dollar decreased against the Iraqi dinar on Sunday in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, upon the stock exchange closure.

According to Shaafq News Agency’s correspondent, USD rates dropped following the closure of the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, reaching 154,500 IQD for $100, compared to the morning rate of 155,750 IQD for $100.

Our correspondent indicated that the selling prices in currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad decreased, with the selling rate at 155,500 IQD for $100, while the purchasing rate stood at 153,500 IQD for $100.