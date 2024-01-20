USD exchange rates record a downward trend in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News / On Saturday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar decreased in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, following the closure of the stock exchange.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the dollar prices slightly declined with the closure of the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 152,100 IQD for $100. This is a slight decrease from the morning rate of 152,200 IQD for $100.

Our correspondent noted that the selling prices at currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad remained stable, with the selling price at 153,250 IQD for $100, and the buying price at 151,250 IQD for $100.