USD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad, surge in Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad on Saturday, while they slightly increased in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), upon the stock market closure.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, USD rates remained unchanged after the closure of the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 155,900 IQD per $100. These rates are the same as those recorded earlier in the day.

The selling rates at exchange stores in local markets in Baghdad remained stable, with the selling price at 156,750 IQD per $100, while the purchasing rate stood at 154,750 IQD per $100.